Can Cooperation on Missile Defense Avoid a U.S.-China Nuclear Arms Race?

Tue. June 30th, 2020
Despite the U.S. threat to spend China “into oblivion,” Beijing has refused to participate in arms control talks with Washington and Moscow. China categorically rejects the notion that it is arms racing and believes that growing military threats—U.S. missile defenses in particular—demand comprehensive efforts to modernize and enhance its nuclear deterrent capability. A new Carnegie report by Tong Zhao, to be launched at this event, examines the widening perception gap on missile defense and asks what the two countries can do to prevent a nuclear arms race that could undermine global security.

Join us for a conversation with Oriana Mastro, Susan Thornton, Tong Zhao, and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian as they discuss the growing U.S.-Chinese military competition and whether potentially disastrous global consequences can be averted. 

Oriana Mastro

Oriana Mastro is assistant professor at Georgetown University and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. 

Susan Thornton

Susan Thornton is senior fellow and research scholar at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale University Law School and former acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is senior fellow at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian is a China reporter at Axios and author of the weekly Axios China newsletter.

Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot

Oriana Skylar Mastro

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Oriana Skylar Mastro is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where her research focuses on Chinese military and security policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, war termination, and coercive diplomacy.

Susan Thornton

Susan Thornton is the former acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian & Pacific affairs and current senior fellow at Yale Law School.

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

is the China reporter at Axios. She is the author of the weekly Axios China newsletter, and she covers Beijing's influence and intentions.