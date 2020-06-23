Europe and the U.S.-China Rivalry

The distance between Beijing and Washington has been growing steadily in recent years. Yet it was the coronavirus pandemic that revealed just how bad relations between the two powers had become.

This accelerating U.S.-China rivalry is destabilizing international relations around the world, heightening areas of conflict, and causing fragmentation across the globe. It also poses challenges to the European Union, which is currently reassessing Sino-European relations.

How systemic is the U.S.-China rivalry and what are its consequences for the rest of the world? How will it condition Europe’s choices? How can the EU design a common strategy toward China that cuts across key policy areas—such as climate, technology, health, and democracy? And how can such a strategy safeguard the transatlantic relationship?

Join Erik Brattberg, Alice Ekman, and Evan A. Feigenbaum for a discussion about the U.S.-China rivalry and its consequences for Europe and transatlantic relations. The event will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Erik Brattberg is the director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

Alice Ekman is a senior analyst in the Asia portfolio at the European Union Institute for Security Studies.

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe.