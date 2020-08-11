event

Lebanon After the Explosion

Tue. August 11th, 2020
Live Online

5:00 PM—6:00 PM EEST

A massive explosion in Beirut shattered glass miles away, killing more than 100, wounding thousands, and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. Now Lebanon finds itself in a severe political, economic, and humanitarian crisis. How can the people of Beirut rebuild their lives while still sheltering from a global pandemic? What are the immediate political and economic implications of this pivotal moment in Lebanese history, and what political change is necessary for true recovery to be possible?

On Tuesday, August 11, Carnegie held a panel discussion with leading Lebanon experts Ishac Diwan, Paul Salem, Maha Yahya, and Kim Ghattas on the way forward for the people of Lebanon and their political future. The event was held in English. Closed captioning in Arabic is available.

event speakers

Kim Ghattas

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Paul Salem

Former Director and Senior Associate, Middle East Center

Salem was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Ishac Diwan

Ishac Diwan is the research director at Finance for Development Lab (FDL) at the Paris School of Economics.