Lebanon After the Explosion

5:00 PM—6:00 PM EEST

A massive explosion in Beirut shattered glass miles away, killing more than 100, wounding thousands, and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. Now Lebanon finds itself in a severe political, economic, and humanitarian crisis. How can the people of Beirut rebuild their lives while still sheltering from a global pandemic? What are the immediate political and economic implications of this pivotal moment in Lebanese history, and what political change is necessary for true recovery to be possible?

On Tuesday, August 11, Carnegie held a panel discussion with leading Lebanon experts Ishac Diwan, Paul Salem, Maha Yahya, and Kim Ghattas on the way forward for the people of Lebanon and their political future. The event was held in English. Closed captioning in Arabic is available.