Lessons in Leadership: A Reflection on James A. Baker III

Tue. October 6th, 2020
Live online

As the United States approaches a highly anticipated presidential election, the question of how the country can best exercise its leadership abroad – and how it can fulfill promises at home – is front and center. What lessons can we learn from those who have previously shaped Washington and the world?

Join us for a conversation with Susan Glasser and Peter Baker as they share insights from their most recent collaboration, The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.  

Political ReformDemocracySecurityForeign PolicyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

Susan Glasser

Susan Glasser is a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she writes a weekly column on life in Trump’s Washington. Glasser, with her husband Peter Baker, is the author of Kremlin Rising, about Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and most recently The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.

Peter Baker

Peter Baker is the Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and a regular panelist on Washington Week on PBS. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Breach, about Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and, with his wife, Susan Glasser, of Kremlin Rising, about Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.