Libya and the New Global Disorder: A Conversation with Ghassan Salamé

Foreign states have long meddled in Libya’s post-2011 conflicts, but this latest phase of the civil war has seen intensified military interventions by Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, all in violation of a UN arms embargo. Why have diplomatic efforts to end the proxy war failed? What does Libya’s conflict reveal about global disorder today and the future of multilateral norms and institutions? What role can the next U.S. administration play?



Join us for a discussion with former UN special representative to Libya Ghassan Salamé, who will share his candid insights with journalist Robin Wright of The New Yorker. Carnegie Endowment president William J. Burns will provide opening remarks.