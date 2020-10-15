event

Libya and the New Global Disorder: A Conversation with Ghassan Salamé

Thu. October 15th, 2020
Live Online

Foreign states have long meddled in Libya’s post-2011 conflicts, but this latest phase of the civil war has seen intensified military interventions by Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, all in violation of a UN arms embargo. Why have diplomatic efforts to end the proxy war failed?  What does Libya’s conflict reveal about global disorder today and the future of multilateral norms and institutions?  What role can the next U.S. administration play? 
 
Join us for a discussion with former UN special representative to Libya Ghassan Salamé, who will share his candid insights with journalist Robin Wright of The New Yorker.  Carnegie Endowment president William J. Burns will provide opening remarks.

Political ReformSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AfricaLibya
event speakers

Ghassan Salamé

The Paris Institute of Political Studies

Ghassan Salamé served as the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative (SRSG) and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UMSMIL) from 2017-2020.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright is a columnist for The New Yorker and a former Carnegie fellow.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.