event
Carnegie India

Future of Personal and Non personal Data

Mon. December 14th, 2020
Zoom Webinar

 

As work continues on India’s Personal Data Protection Bill, the Indian government has taken the unprecedented step of attempting to regulate the use of Non-Personal Data. As one of the largest open data banks in the world, the direction India goes will have a significant impact on the global data market. This workshop, therefore, covered the basic features of the proposed regulations, the potential conflicts between the regulation of both kinds of data, and the implications of the regulation of this space.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.

TechnologySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.

Tarunima Prabhakar

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie India

Tarunima Prabhakar is a researcher working at the intersection of technology, policy, and global development.