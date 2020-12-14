Future of Personal and Non personal Data

As work continues on India’s Personal Data Protection Bill, the Indian government has taken the unprecedented step of attempting to regulate the use of Non-Personal Data. As one of the largest open data banks in the world, the direction India goes will have a significant impact on the global data market. This workshop, therefore, covered the basic features of the proposed regulations, the potential conflicts between the regulation of both kinds of data, and the implications of the regulation of this space.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.