Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Iraqi-Syrian Border Post-ISIS: Local Actors, Geopolitical Rivalries, and the Economy

Fri. January 22nd, 2021
Live on Facebook and YouTube

The Iraqi-Syrian frontier zone, which encompasses Syria’s eastern Euphrates region and Iraq’s western Mosul Governorate, has played a central role in regional and international politics. Kurdish parties on both sides of the border have played a major role in defining cross-border dynamics, which has pushed Turkey to intervene both in northeastern Syria and in northern Iraq. These dynamics will be essential for defining the future of the border region and prospects for wider stability in both countries.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to a virtual panel discussion on Friday, January 22 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Beirut (GMT+2) to examine the local actors and geopolitical shifts along both sides of the frontier. The event will be held in Arabic and broadcast live on the center’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Viewers can submit questions using the Live Chat feature during the event.

event speakers

Harith Hasan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Harith Hasan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, sectarianism, identity politics, religious actors, and state-society relations.

Kheder Khaddour

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Kheder Khaddour is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. His research centers on civil military relations and local identities in the Levant, with a focus on Syria.

Loulouwa Al Rachid

Co-Director, Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States, Carnegie Middle East Center

Loulouwa Al Rachid was a co-director of the Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States at the Carnegie Middle East Center.