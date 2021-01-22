The Iraqi-Syrian Border Post-ISIS: Local Actors, Geopolitical Rivalries, and the Economy

The Iraqi-Syrian frontier zone, which encompasses Syria’s eastern Euphrates region and Iraq’s western Mosul Governorate, has played a central role in regional and international politics. Kurdish parties on both sides of the border have played a major role in defining cross-border dynamics, which has pushed Turkey to intervene both in northeastern Syria and in northern Iraq. These dynamics will be essential for defining the future of the border region and prospects for wider stability in both countries.

