Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad

The recent Taliban military and political takeover of Afghanistan brought an end to two decades of U.S. efforts to transform the country into a democratic, pro-Western polity and to prevent it from again becoming a sanctuary for terror attacks. Why did those efforts fail? What was it about the country and its neighbors that U.S. policymakers failed to understand? And how does Washington hope to protect its counterterrorism and human rights interests going forward?

Join us as former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad sits down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues.