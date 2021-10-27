event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad

Wed. October 27th, 2021
Live Online

The recent Taliban military and political takeover of Afghanistan brought an end to two decades of U.S. efforts to transform the country into a democratic, pro-Western polity and to prevent it from again becoming a sanctuary for terror attacks. Why did those efforts fail? What was it about the country and its neighbors that U.S. policymakers failed to understand? And how does Washington hope to protect its counterterrorism and human rights interests going forward? 

Join us as former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad sits down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaAfghanistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Zalmay Khalilzad

Zalmay Khalilzad was the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Previously, Ambassador Khalilzad served as U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations 2007-2009, ambassador to Iraq 2005-2007, and ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005.