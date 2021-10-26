event
Carnegie India

Paper launch - India’s Fog of Misunderstanding Surrounding Nepal–China Relations

Tue. October 26th, 2021
Zoom Webinar

India and the World

New Delhi’s close relationship with Nepal, bound in history and culture, and a misperception about China’s relations with Nepal before 1950 have contributed to a skewed understanding of Sino-Nepali relations.

In his new paper 'India’s Fog of Misunderstanding Surrounding Nepal–China Relations,' Vijay Gokhale looks at the impact that New Delhi’s misperceptions of Sino-Nepali relations, which he terms the “fog of misunderstanding”, has had in the context of the triangular relations between these three countries.

The paper begins with the historical context of Sino-Nepalese relations, British India’s policy towards Nepal, and finally, India’s post-independence relationship with Nepal from 1955 to 2008. The final section of the paper considers China’s evolving role during Nepal’s democratization phase post-2008 and examines India’s options in the face of Beijing’s changing objectives in Nepal.

On October 26, we hosted for an India and the World webinar with Vijay Gokhale, Apekshya Shah, and Constantino Xavier for a talk on the complex relationship between India-Nepal-China. The discussion was be moderated by Deep Pal.

Foreign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Vijay Gokhale

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and the former foreign secretary of India. He has worked extensively on matters relating to the Indo-Pacific region with a special emphasis on Chinese politics and diplomacy.

Constantino Xavier

Fellow, Carnegie India

Constantino Xavier was a fellow at Carnegie India, based in New Delhi. His research focus is on India’s foreign policy, with emphasis on relations with its neighboring countries and South Asian regional security.

Apekshya Shah

Apekshya Shah is an assistant professor at the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Tribhuvan University. She holds a postgraduate degree in diplomacy and foreign policy from City, University of London, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Delhi University. Her main areas of research include diplomacy, foreign policy, geopolitics, and public policy. She has contributed to the Department Journal, while she is also a freelance editor for other publications. She was one of the Distinguished Humphrey fellows in 2020 under which she attended an executive education course on Leadership for the 21st Century at Harvard Kennedy School. Previously, she was the opinion editor of the Kathmandu Post, a leading English daily.

Deep Pal

Visiting Scholar , Asia Program

Deep Pal was a visiting scholar in the Asia program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.