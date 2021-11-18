event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Francis Fukuyama

Thu. November 18th, 2021
Live Online

Today, the United States faces a seemingly impossible set of global challenges: a dwindling clock on climate change; persistent nuclear proliferation; and democracies under threat from populism and authoritarianism. At home, the situation is no less challenging as inflation, white nationalist extremism, political polarization, and an unending pandemic cloud the future. Rarely has the Republic seemed so fraught and in jeopardy. Now is the time for clear headed analysis and prescription.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Carnegie’s new nonresident scholar, Francis Fukuyama, to discuss the state and fate of America and the world.

Political ReformDemocracyClimate ChangeSecurityForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.