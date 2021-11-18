Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Francis Fukuyama

Today, the United States faces a seemingly impossible set of global challenges: a dwindling clock on climate change; persistent nuclear proliferation; and democracies under threat from populism and authoritarianism. At home, the situation is no less challenging as inflation, white nationalist extremism, political polarization, and an unending pandemic cloud the future. Rarely has the Republic seemed so fraught and in jeopardy. Now is the time for clear headed analysis and prescription.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Carnegie’s new nonresident scholar, Francis Fukuyama, to discuss the state and fate of America and the world.