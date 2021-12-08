The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting its fifth annual conference, titled Navigating a Turbulent Future? What to Expect in 2022 on Wednesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 9, 2021. The conference will consist of eight virtual discussions that will provide a look ahead to 2022, focusing on what Carnegie scholars and other experts believe will be the most significant and challenging issues facing the Middle East and North Africa in their interaction with international actors. As in previous years the conference will bring together scholars from Carnegie centers around the world—Beirut, Brussels, Moscow, Beijing, New Delhi, and Washington— as well as external experts and analysts from around the world to discuss the current state of affairs and weigh in on what they perceive will be the main trends to follow in the year ahead.

The event will be held in English, live on YouTube @CarnegieMENA.

To watch the discussions live, please click on each panel individually in the program below.