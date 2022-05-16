Carnegie Connects: U.S. Foreign Policy and the American Voter With David Axelrod

Putin’s brutal attacks against civilians in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have produced a rare moment of bipartisanship in the United States, even as the U.S. midterm elections draw near in November. However, if history is any indicator, the conflict itself is not likely to impact American voters at the polls. But how important is presidential leadership in shaping voter preferences during an unprecedented foreign policy crisis abroad? Has Biden’s handling of Ukraine served to offset the hits he has taken in the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal? And what if anything might shift voters’ likely focus on domestic issues such as inflation and the pandemic?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the preeminent political strategist and commentator David Axelrod for an evaluation of the Biden presidency and how the war in Ukraine will impact American politics as the midterms loom large.