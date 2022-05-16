event

Carnegie Connects: U.S. Foreign Policy and the American Voter With David Axelrod

Mon. May 16th, 2022
Live Online

Putin’s brutal attacks against civilians in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have produced a rare moment of bipartisanship in the United States, even as the U.S. midterm elections draw near in November. However, if history is any indicator, the conflict itself is not likely to impact American voters at the polls.  But how important is presidential leadership in shaping voter preferences during an unprecedented foreign policy crisis abroad? Has Biden’s handling of Ukraine served to offset the hits he has taken in the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal? And what if anything might shift voters’ likely focus on domestic issues such as inflation and the pandemic?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the preeminent political strategist and commentator David Axelrod for an evaluation of the Biden presidency and how the war in Ukraine will impact American politics as the midterms loom large.  

Political ReformDemocracyEconomySecurityForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

David Axelrod

David Axelrod is the founder and director of the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, a senior political commentator at CNN, host of the Axe Files podcast, and author of Believer: My Forty Years in Politics.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.