Book Launch – Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy

Nigeria is a major economic and political actor as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa. Yet its heavy reliance on oil reserves overshadows the country’s vast economic potential in manufacturing, tech, and other sectors. Why is Nigeria’s economy performing below its vast potential? What role do Nigeria’s resources, especially its oil wealth, play in this economic underperformance? How do power, politics, and decisionmaking affect this economic development challenge?

Join us for a special event featuring Carnegie Africa Program director Zainab Usman and her latest book, Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy. Usman will give remarks on the challenge of economic diversification in resource-rich Nigeria, followed by an in-depth panel discussion.