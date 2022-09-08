event

Book Launch – Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy

Thu. September 8th, 2022
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Washington, D.C. & Live Online

Nigeria is a major economic and political actor as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa. Yet its heavy reliance on oil reserves overshadows the country’s vast economic potential in manufacturing, tech, and other sectors. Why is Nigeria’s economy performing below its vast potential? What role do Nigeria’s resources, especially its oil wealth, play in this economic underperformance? How do power, politics, and decisionmaking affect this economic development challenge?

Join us for a special event featuring Carnegie Africa Program director Zainab Usman and her latest book, Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy. Usman will give remarks on the challenge of economic diversification in resource-rich Nigeria, followed by an in-depth panel discussion.

event speakers

H.E. Uzoma Emenike

Following her historic appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to the United States of America, Ambassador Emenike arrived in Washington, D.C. in May 2021 to assume duty. H.E. Dr. Uzoma Emenike was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ireland with concurrent accreditation to Iceland from August 2017 to May 2021.

Frances Z. Brown

Vice President for Studies, Co-Director, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Dr. Frances Z. Brown was a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She also co-directs Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, and oversees the Africa program and Global Order and Institutions program at the vice-presidential level.  

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Amaka Anku

Amaka Anku is head of the Eurasia Group's Africa practice.

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie is an entrepreneur and senior lecturer of business administration at the Harvard Business School.

Peter Lewis

Peter M. Lewis is the Warren Weinstein Chair of African Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.