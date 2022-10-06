event

Carnegie Connects: Analyzing Trump’s Presidency With Susan Glasser and Peter Baker

Thu. October 6th, 2022
Live Online

The Washington Post describes Susan Glasser and Peter Baker’s new book The Divider as the “most comprehensive and detailed account of the Trump presidency yet published.” From his “American carnage” inaugural address to the January 6th insurrection he helped trigger, the authors argue that far from lurching from one controversy to another, Donald Trump was constantly learning the techniques and practices of the foreign autocrats he so admired.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the authors to discuss the Trump presidency and the state of the American republic.

 
Political ReformDemocracyGlobal GovernanceCivil Society
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Susan Glasser

Susan Glasser is a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she writes a weekly column on life in Trump’s Washington. Glasser, with her husband Peter Baker, is the author of Kremlin Rising, about Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and most recently The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.

Peter Baker

Peter Baker is the Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and a regular panelist on Washington Week on PBS. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Breach, about Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and, with his wife, Susan Glasser, of Kremlin Rising, about Vladimir Putin’s Russia.