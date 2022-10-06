Carnegie Connects: Analyzing Trump’s Presidency With Susan Glasser and Peter Baker

The Washington Post describes Susan Glasser and Peter Baker’s new book The Divider as the “most comprehensive and detailed account of the Trump presidency yet published.” From his “American carnage” inaugural address to the January 6th insurrection he helped trigger, the authors argue that far from lurching from one controversy to another, Donald Trump was constantly learning the techniques and practices of the foreign autocrats he so admired.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the authors to discuss the Trump presidency and the state of the American republic.