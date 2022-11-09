event
Carnegie China

Carnegie China Global Dialogue: U.S.-China Relations After the Midterms

Wed. November 9th, 2022
Live Online

Amid the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration has maintained focus on China and enjoyed robust bipartisan support for pursuing a tough approach to Beijing. Recent U.S. export controls on semiconductors and related chip manufacturing equipment have raised the stakes of U.S.-China competition, and many in China now feel as though the United States is seeking to slow China's rise. Beijing, for its part, is not backing down from U.S. pressure. Unprecedented military drills around Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei roiled bilateral ties. How might the U.S. midterm elections impact Biden’s China policy? Will Beijing amend its approach toward Washington after the 20th Party Congress?

One day after the U.S. midterm elections, Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with American, Chinese, and Singaporean experts on the U.S.-China relationship.

This panel is the first of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Da Wei

Da Wei is the director of the Center for International Strategy and Security at Tsinghua University and a professor in the Department of International Relations at Tsinghua University's School of Social Science.

Yun Sun

Yun Sun is a senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

Chong Ja Ian

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China

Chong Ja Ian examines U.S.-China dynamics in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific.