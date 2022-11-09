Carnegie China Global Dialogue: U.S.-China Relations After the Midterms

Amid the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration has maintained focus on China and enjoyed robust bipartisan support for pursuing a tough approach to Beijing. Recent U.S. export controls on semiconductors and related chip manufacturing equipment have raised the stakes of U.S.-China competition, and many in China now feel as though the United States is seeking to slow China's rise. Beijing, for its part, is not backing down from U.S. pressure. Unprecedented military drills around Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei roiled bilateral ties. How might the U.S. midterm elections impact Biden’s China policy? Will Beijing amend its approach toward Washington after the 20th Party Congress?

One day after the U.S. midterm elections, Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with American, Chinese, and Singaporean experts on the U.S.-China relationship.

This panel is the first of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.