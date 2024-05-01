Pivotal States: Russia and U.S. Global Strategy

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought bilateral relations with the United States to their lowest point since the Cuban missile crisis. Yet Russia remains a global actor that holds immense sway over a wide variety of other U.S. foreign policy priorities, including strategic competition with China, challenges with Iran and North Korea, and safeguarding the health of the global economy. Faced with this new reality, how can U.S. policymakers support security in Europe while also making progress on their other foreign policy objectives where Russia matters? And with Vladimir Putin claiming to be at war with the West, how might the United States avert catastrophe with Russia?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Christopher S. Chivvis, for an in-person edition of the Pivotal States series and a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its policy toward Russia with Fiona Hill and Andrew S. Weiss. The event will also stream concurrently on the Carnegie Endowment’s YouTube channel.

