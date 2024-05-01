event

Pivotal States: Russia and U.S. Global Strategy

Wed. May 1st, 2024
Washington, DC

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought bilateral relations with the United States to their lowest point since the Cuban missile crisis. Yet Russia remains a global actor that holds immense sway over a wide variety of other U.S. foreign policy priorities, including strategic competition with China, challenges with Iran and North Korea, and safeguarding the health of the global economy. Faced with this new reality, how can U.S. policymakers support security in Europe while also making progress on their other foreign policy objectives where Russia matters? And with Vladimir Putin claiming to be at war with the West, how might the United States avert catastrophe with Russia?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Christopher S. Chivvis, for an in-person edition of the Pivotal States series and a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its policy toward Russia with Fiona Hill and Andrew S. Weiss. The event will also stream concurrently on the Carnegie Endowment’s YouTube channel.

For previous episodes from our series, click here.

Political ReformEconomyTradeClimate ChangeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceRussia
event speakers
Fiona Hill

Fiona Hill

Fiona Hill is a senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe within the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. She is the Chancellor of Durham University in the United Kingdom and is a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.