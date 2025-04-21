Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2025 Thérèse Delpech Memorial Award are now open. The award will be presented at the 2025 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference.
The award is offered, at each conference, to an individual who has rendered exceptional service to the nongovernmental nuclear policy community. While exceptional service includes major intellectual contributions to critical debates, it also encompasses the time-consuming and often unrecognized work that sustains and strengthens our community: mentoring young women and men; constructively critiquing the work of others; creating fora for discussion; building networks; and enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Such activities benefit the entire community in its efforts to reduce nuclear dangers. Importantly, the award is also intended to recognize individuals who, through friendship, collegiality, and respect, help mold a collection of individual researchers into a community worthy of the name.
In short, the award recognizes exceptional creativity, integrity, humanity, and amity—four qualities embodied by Thérèse Delpech, a long-time strategic adviser to the French Atomic Energy Commission, an author, and a distinguished public intellectual. Thérèse passed away in January 2012; as we planned our 2013 conference, we realized that she would be sorely missed, and that one way to celebrate her life would be to establish an award in her name.
Previous winners of the award are Scott Sagan (2022), William Potter (2021), Harald Müller (2019), Catherine McArdle Kelleher (2017), Michael Krepon (2015), and Amb. Linton F. Brooks (2013).
The 2025 award will be decided by an adjudication panel consisting of two Carnegie staff members and three external experts. Except for members of this panel, former award recipients, and current employees of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, anyone involved in nuclear policy anywhere in the world is eligible for the award.
Nominations for the award are warmly welcomed from anyone, based in any country, who is actively engaged in the field of nuclear policy in any capacity. Nominations, which should include a detailed explanation of how the nominee fulfils the criteria set out above, should be sent to James Acton by 12:00pm on Monday October 14, 2024.