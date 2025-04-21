We are pleased to invite proposals for side sessions at the 2025 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference, which will be held on April 21-22 at the Westin Washington, DC Downtown in Washington, DC.

As a service to attendees at past conferences, we have made space available before the first session of each day for them to organize meetings on subjects of interest to the nuclear policy community. These side sessions have proved popular, often attracting between 50 and 100 attendees. We hope to stream some or all of the side sessions to virtual participants, though at this time, we cannot commit to doing so.