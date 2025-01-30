event

Priorities for the New U.S. Administration and Congress on Strengthening Economic Relations with Africa

Thu. January 30th, 202510:00 AM - 11:30 AM (EST)
Live Online and 1779 Massachusetts Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036

With the reelection of Donald Trump, the incoming administration has an opportunity to boldly reimagine the U.S. economic relationship with Africa. Already, the President-elect has signaled a turn towards foreign policies that are likely to take a different approach to securing U.S. interests abroad and realigning the relationships that America has with the world.

To engage with this impending foreign policy shift, the Carnegie Africa Program has leveraged its network of experts and existing streams of work to identify high impact areas that have the potential to strengthen the U.S.-Africa economic and diplomatic relationship. Framed as a compendium of 13 succinct chapters, this publication outlines a suite of priorities and implementation mechanisms that the new administration can capitalize on to advance U.S. strategic interests for the mutual benefit of the United States and African nations.

Join the Carnegie Africa Program for the public launch of the new compendium: Priorities for the New U.S. Administration and Congress on Strengthening Economic Relations with Africa. During this live event, Carnegie Africa Program scholars will discuss the key findings from the compendium that have the potential to reinvigorate U.S. engagement with African nations. 

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Katie Auth

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Katie Auth is a nonresident scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program.

Jane Munga

Fellow, Africa Program

Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Nicolas Lippolis

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Nicolas Lippolis is a nonresident scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program.