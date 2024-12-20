Priorities for the New U.S. Administration and Congress on Strengthening Economic Relations with Africa

Background

America now frames its relations with the rest of the world, including Africa, through the lens of great power competition. Within this geopolitical context, recent U.S. national security strategies have in various ways underscored the role of the African continent in the pursuit of American strategic interests—whether for maintaining supply chain security, securing UN votes, or containing risks. This recognition of Africa’s importance to U.S. strategic interests is happening amid parallel efforts by other global powers. China is Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner and investor in energy projects. Russia is negotiating new security partnerships with countries ravaged by terrorism in West and Central Africa. Türkiye has expanded its diplomatic engagement to nearly all of the continent. Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others, are important investors and brokers to various political movements in the Horn of Africa.

As Africa is increasingly recognized at the highest levels of American decisionmaking in new and dynamic ways, the tools of U.S. engagement with the continent largely have not caught up. U.S. economic engagement is still dominated by aid flows as two-way trade volume declines (see figure 1). After a decade of steep decline, U.S. foreign direct investment flows to Africa have only recently started to trend upwards (see figure 2). With a few notable exceptions, U.S. policy toward most African countries remains ossified in a framework of humanitarian interventions, crisis response, and an approach to democracy promotion excessively preoccupied with the ways that African institutions “fail” to meet idealized standards.

Relying only on high-minded humanitarian and governance ideals to inform much of U.S. policy toward Africa is undoubtedly noble and important. Yet, devoid of pragmatism and empathy, it can perpetuate the United States’ structural inability to fully understand and engage with the legitimate material aspirations of Africans. Citizens of African countries, like their counterparts in Asia and Latin America, want inclusive growth, well-paying jobs, and decent housing. Africans have deep concerns around lack of affordable and reliable electricity, lack of clean cooking solutions, runaway inflation, declining purchasing power, multiple taxation, rising insecurity, and violent crime—concerns that coincidentally parallel concerns expressed by many American voters in the 2024 elections.

Even where U.S. policy tools and approaches are beginning to evolve, insufficient resources are devoted to shoring up this engagement with Africa. Unlike critical diplomatic positions in China, India, Southeast Asia, and Europe, positions associated with Africa tend to be unfilled. Many U.S. embassies on the African continent have no commercial officers or economic counselors. To quote Georgetown University professor Ken Opalo, “Africa policy continues to attract mostly people interested in democracy, governance, aid, and humanitarian assistance—all of which have contributed to making Africa a strategic backwater from Washington’s perspective . . . [while certain other] regions attract mostly individuals interested in ‘normal’ bilateral/multilateral strategic cooperation/competition.” And according to former assistant secretary of state for African affairs Tibor Nagy, the American business constituencies that infuse pragmatism into U.S. policy toward Europe, East Asia, and South Asia are weak with regards to Africa policy as the space is instead largely occupied by humanitarian advocacy groups. The responsibility here lies also with the lack of proactivity by segments of the African diaspora in the United States in advocating for robust commercial and pragmatic diplomacy. Overall, lack of resources reinforced by this ossified framework and absence of domestic business constituencies ultimately undercuts U.S. positioning, visibility, and relevance on the African continent.

Meanwhile, the African continent is changing rapidly in ways that defy both optimistic forecasts and pessimistic predictions. Africa has the world’s youngest and fastest growing population, which, by mid-century, will have the second largest cluster of the world’s working-age population. The continent’s fifty-four countries have signed on to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which is the world’s largest free trade area. Despite significant implementation challenges of the AfCFTA, the march toward regional integration is decisive. The African Union’s Agenda 2063, a blueprint for the continent’s industrial transformation, is reinforced by national-level strategies to reach middle- or high-income status by mid-century. Governments across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia are designing strategies to harness their critical energy transition minerals for economic diversification and industrial transformation. Rwanda is emerging as an important leader in the global discourse on artificial intelligence (AI) governance. The recently commissioned Dangote refinery in Nigeria could meet West Africa’s demands for refined fuels and petrochemicals, as could refineries at the construction or planning stage in Angola, Ghana and Uganda. In the Sahel, neither their elected predecessors nor the crop of current military juntas are protecting civilian populations in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from terrorist groups.

African citizens and most governments still prefer the U.S. model of development (see figure 3). As of 2021, the United States ranked higher than other global powers in the eyes of Africans as the best model for the future development of their country. Yet Africans are also welcoming other global powers as investors, commercial partners, and political allies. As of 2023, African perceptions of China’s economic and political influence ranked higher than the U.S. (see figure 4).

The incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump, with its decisive electoral mandate, should boldly reimagine the U.S. economic relationship with Africa in dynamic ways that advance U.S. strategic interests while being grounded in Africa’s current realities. Supported by majorities in both houses of Congress, the incoming administration should design an updated policy framework for its Africa engagement focused on high impact areas, commit resources toward implementation, and staff crucial Africa-related positions with personnel capable of engaging with and driving this new agenda.

Objective

This compendium identifies areas where policy shifts by the next U.S. presidential administration, in reorienting the economic relationship between the United States and African countries, could both advance American strategic interests and engage with African realities. It draws on evidence-based research to identify high impact areas that could transform U.S. engagement in Africa and offers actionable recommendations that could inform implementation.

Scope

In putting together this compendium, we leveraged our network of experts and existing streams of work at the intersection of economic development and foreign policy toward repositioning, expanding, and deepening the economic relationship between the United States and African nations. The compendium:

Focuses mostly on the relationship’s economic dimensions, where the biggest gaps and the largest marginal utility for policy shift exists. This focus acknowledges the complimentary and expansive work from peers in other think tanks on governance, human rights, and democracy promotion.

Identifies issue areas that are largely thematic in nature but illustrate how recommendations could be implemented in specific countries or subregions where impact could be most evident.

Emphasizes various dimensions of energy policy given its critical role both to U.S. strategic priorities—for increasing domestic economic competitiveness, resiliency, and diversification of supply chains from competitors and adversaries—and Africa’s economic development aspirations.

Recommends selectivity when engaging with African countries so that the United States does not overextend itself across all issues and countries on the continent. Rather, the incoming administration should undertake and pursue to completion a few strategic connector projects that are high impact. This approach should also prioritize serious African partner countries that demonstrate their commitment to their relationship with the United States and step back from countries that are less engaged.

Recognizes that while the frame of great power competition will shape much of Africa policy, the incoming administration should not abdicate the leadership incumbent upon the world’s superpower to boldly advance initiatives that improve people’s well-being and that do not actively worsen the plight of vulnerable African countries.

Key Messages

Chapter 1—AGOA and Beyond: Reinvigorating and Repurposing the U.S.-Africa Trade Relationship, by Zainab Usman and Anthony Carroll

The new administration should proactively reimagine, reinvigorate, and repurpose the U.S.-Africa trade relationship for a mutually beneficial partnership that advances both U.S. and African interests in a new era of geopolitical competition.

Envisioning a new trade relationship could entail two things. First, the new administration could discuss with Congress the reauthorization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Second, the new administration could look at rebranding the program from AGOA to a strategic economic partnership with Africa that benefits both the United States and African nations. To implement these ideas, the incoming administration could take the following steps:

Look at expanding AGOA or a potential strategic economic partnership with more countries.

Restore the trade hubs program to increase AGOA utilization and support trade facilitation initiatives.

Consider provisions for minerals critical to the manufacturing of components associated with U.S. strategic industries.

Consider tax incentives for U.S. firms to encourage American investments in refining and processing minerals in Africa and other manufacturing activity for exports to the United States.

Consider exempting strategic economic partnership beneficiaries from wide-ranging tariffs.

Chapter 2—Beyond the Lobito Corridor: Mobilizing U.S. Investments in Africa’s Critical Minerals to Support Industrialization, by Zainab Usman

To provide a tangible high-impact alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in supporting industrialization objectives in Africa, the incoming administration should mobilize public and private investments in developing the African value chains associated with the future of the global economy, including those for the minerals and metals that are critical to the global energy transition.

A tangible alternative to the BRI in supporting industrialization objectives in Africa should entail two things. First, build on the momentum of initial phase of the Lobito Corridor project to incorporate the refining of minerals and the manufacturing of components for renewable energy and electric mobility hardware. Second, the administration should consider a corridor project in West Africa focused on building out the region’s critical minerals value chains to meet U.S. strategic interests for diversifying supply chains and addressing African priorities for value addition. To implement these ideas, the incoming administration should take the following steps:

Identify a West Africa corridor project for U.S. investments by consulting existing continental frameworks such as the African Development Bank’s list of seventeen transport corridors.

Negotiate pragmatic security partnerships with select countries in the region to help contain rising violence along the proposed West Africa corridor project.

Mobilize U.S. technical expertise from the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Energy for collaborations across the existing Lobito Corridor and the proposed West Africa corridor projects.

Mobilize U.S. public financing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to support American companies to invest in the Lobito Corridor and the proposed West Africa Corridor projects.

Chapter 3—Strategic Reorientation and Realignment of U.S. Health Aid to Africa, by Zainab Usman and Saskia Holman

The U.S. government is the largest donor of bilateral aid to the Africa, allocating billions of dollars annually toward health interventions. Despite the volume and breadth of U.S. bilateral development assistance for health (DAH) to Africa, it falls short of its potential and is increasingly diverged from the health security priorities identified by both African countries and the U.S. government. Recent initiatives to reform U.S. bilateral development assistance—including USAID’s “Journey to Self-Reliance” and “Localization” efforts—indicate a growing consensus around fundamental principles. These include empowering local actors, strengthening systems, and enabling aid beneficiaries to become “partners” rather than beneficiaries in perpetuity. In that vein, an extensive review of U.S. and African policy documents reveals five crucial shared health security priorities that reflect some of these principles, that is, investing in health security; investing in strong, sustainable health systems; expanding and strengthen the healthcare workforce; building supply chains around regional vaccine manufacturing; and reorienting international partnerships to focus on recipient countries’ goals. These five priorities can serve as the building blocks for a mutually beneficial realignment and reorientation of U.S. DAH to Africa.

The new administration should chart a new way forward for DAH to Africa that advances U.S. interests, supports African economic prosperity and opportunity, and promotes locally led development with the following action steps:

Support the regional manufacturing of medicines and other products by U.S. companies in Africa.

Generate international demand for health products manufactured by U.S. and other companies in Africa.

Leverage U.S. influence in the global health community in advancing a vision for international partnerships that promote the philosophy of self-reliance among African partners.

Chapter 4—Constructive U.S. Engagement with West Africa and the Sahel, by Gilles O. Yabi

The countries in West Africa and the Sahel face significant challenges as insecurity at their northern borders with countries of the central Sahel has expanded or threatens to expand into their territory. The situation is compounded by a recent wave of military coups in the countries of the central Sahel—Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—as well as a decisive rejection of France’s military and political influence and a general decline in the presence and influence of Western countries in parts of the Sahel.

To advance U.S. security goals and support regional integration in West Africa, the incoming U.S. administration should take the following steps:

Maintain engagement across West Africa by investing in a significant diplomatic presence on the ground.

Acknowledge the demand for sovereignty on the part of decisionmakers and citizens in West African countries and for more balanced relations with all non-African partners, including the United States.

Support initiatives to reform the Economy Community of West African States and create the conditions for Sahelian countries to return to the organization so that the region can take charge of its own collective security.

Prioritize cooperation in strengthening human capital, with health, education, and vocational training as essential sectors, regardless of the political and security situation in West African countries.

Chapter 5—Deepening U.S.-Africa Ties With AI and Cybersecurity Initiatives, by Jane Munga and Sylvester Quansah

The rise of AI presents significant potential advantages, but these benefits can only be realized if safety issues and risks associated with AI are effectively managed. It is therefore critical to integrate initiatives focused on AI and cybersecurity into the incoming administration’s vision for its digital partnership with Africa. These two policy areas present opportunities for the incoming administration to pursue initiatives that can enhance U.S.-Africa digital collaboration, consolidate achievements, and unlock new possibilities.

The United States should deepen its U.S.-Africa digital partnership with the following steps:

Announce a dedicated project focused on supporting the creation and deployment of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI for sustainable development to close the AI access gap and unlock AI’s potential as a powerful tool for digital collaboration.

Mitigate the digital divide and combat cybercrime through collaborations between the United States and African countries on building secure and trusted digital infrastructure.

Chapter 6—Leveraging U.S. Influence in MDBs to Support Africa’s Energy Security and Transition, by Zainab Usman and Alexander Csanadi

Multilateral development banks (MDBs) are important providers of development finance around the world. Yet, to date, they have provided inadequate support for energy security and the broader energy transition in low- and middle-income economies, particularly on the African continent. The results have been depressed growth in African economies and an increasing proliferation of other actors seeking to fill this vacuum. Ceding this ground would be to the ultimate detriment of U.S. interests.

The United States should leverage its role to steer the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and other MDBs toward promoting energy security in Africa for the purpose of fostering growth and maintaining the centrality of U.S.-led MDBs in global economic development. As the largest contributor to the World Bank and the second largest to the African Development Bank, the United States wields considerable sway over both institutions’ policy directions.

Responsibility for leveraging U.S. influence at the MDBs ultimately falls to the Department of the Treasury, which issues policy guidance and represents the United States in voting sessions. The new U.S. administration should therefore:

Adopt a flexible approach to supporting MDB-sponsored energy projects in Africa for the purpose of spurring economic development to achieve energy security.

Encourage the MDBs to undertake more energy projects that contribute to energy security in Africa and the Global South.

Chapter 7—Energy Security Compacts: A New Approach to Advancing U.S. National Security Through Energy Investment, by Katie Auth

The United States needs a mechanism to address the acute energy concerns facing key partners around the world including those in Africa. This would build U.S. credibility and partnerships, deliver on long-standing promises for meaningful infrastructure investment, and help expand markets for U.S. technology in the world’s fastest growing energy demand centers. The United States has great tools to support global energy, whether through direct investment, financial guarantees, commercial advocacy, or technical assistance. Unfortunately, capacity to bring those elements together in a way that solves big problems in specific countries is hamstrung.

The incoming administration should work with Congress to give the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) the mandate and capacity to implement Energy Security Compacts, as proposed by the Energy for Growth Hub, that could address the primary constraints to energy security in a targeted set of specific countries. MCC could also coordinate the rest of the interagency in contributing relevant tools and resources.

The U.S. Congress should amend the Millennium Challenge Act of 2003 to do four things:

Give MCC the mandate to implement Energy Security Compacts as a fourth business line alongside compacts, Threshold Compacts, and Regional Compacts.

Give MCC the mandate to coordinate an interagency working group cochaired with the National Security Council (modeled on language in the Electrify Africa Act).

Amend the language around MCC’s country eligibility to create more flexibility.

Ensure that Energy Security Compacts can be implemented over five to ten years, making investment in major infrastructure more viable.

Chapter 8—Bolstering U.S. Leadership by Improving Africa’s Position in the International Financial System, by Nicolas Lippolis

Disappointment with the outcomes of multilateral cooperation and the appeal of better alternatives have in recent years contributed to the weakening of the Western-led institutions of global economic governance. Nowhere is this disappointment more palpable than on the African continent, where disenchanted governments have turned to new sources of finance, championed intra-continental trade, and sought a greater say over global tax governance. Particularly in the realm of finance, African countries’ turn to China and other so-called new creditors ultimately runs counter to U.S. interests.

This incoming administration should consider initiatives to improve Africa’s position in the international financial system to be able to cope with their social, economic, and environmental challenges. By helping its African partners tackle these intertwined challenges, the U.S. government can help reduce these partners’ reliance on U.S. aid and forestall the mass migration potentially resulting from economic and political failures.

There are specific policy measures that the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other government agencies can support to have an immediate impact on Africa’s financial woes:

To increase international financial institutions’ lending capacity, the United States can build on recent progress in allowing IMF Special Drawing Rights to be rechanneled towards MDBs.

Streamlining the sovereign debt architecture will require finding instruments to compel all classes of creditors to promptly participate in restructuring negotiations and thus avoid the “too little, too late” problem.

Tackling illicit financial flows requires building on recent progress in clamping down on money laundering within the United States and using the government’s global influence to push for similar measures in countries that continue to facilitate money laundering. This would not only favor the United States in its competition for influence in Africa, but it would also stem the hemorrhaging of Africa’s resources and thereby reduce African dependence on U.S. aid dollars.

Chapter 9—Halting Africa’s Brain Drain Through Targeted Reform of the U.S. International Student Visa Regime, by Blain Solomon and Tani Washington

African applicants for U.S. student visas experience a very high rate of denials—nearly 60 percent. These very high denial rates of African student visa applications should be of concern as the United States tries to compete with China for the hearts and minds of young people in low and middle-income countries around the world. An increase in the presence of African students in the United States helps to strategically secure commercial, industrial, and often political footholds abroad. Additionally, African students seeking higher education and technical training abroad are likely to be highly skilled, high achieving, and highly motivated.

The incoming administration should make targeted reforms to the international student visa structure alongside programmatic innovation in broadening U.S. education access and partnership building. Visa reforms should build on efforts to strengthen programmatic initiatives like the Young African Leaders Initiative and the State Department’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) administrative exchange program, which both increasingly reflect the United States’ changing perspective on the role of global intellectual capital. To implement these ideas the incoming administration should take the following steps:

Create a separate preferential visa class for students applying to graduate programs in STEM, which could include selective qualification for expedited visa appointments, increased and specialized staff, or waived or reduced visa fees.

Design initiatives that directly engage major U.S. and African universities and technical institutions with one another, which would promote stronger U.S. capacity to develop domestic intellectual capital.

Chapter 10—Repositioning U.S. Diplomacy in Africa With Adequate Staffing and Resources, by Anthony Carroll and Andrew Danik

Over the past two decades, the United States’ presence in Africa has been markedly diminished, affecting American visibility and influence on the continent. This decline of U.S. influence can be attributed to two factors. First, new entrants (including China, India, Türkiye, and the Gulf states) are displacing traditional powers on the continent (such as the United States, Europe, and Japan), in diplomatic, commercial, and security spheres. The second reason is self-imposed, namely that there has been a relative qualitative and quantitative decline in U.S. traditional, public, and commercial diplomacy.

To better position the United States to compete with other actors as a more visible partner to African countries, the new administration should bolster the size and quality of American diplomatic presence on the continent.

To bolster the size and quality of American diplomatic presence on the continent, the new administration should take the following steps:

Expedite the appointments and confirmations of ambassadors to African countries.

Consider political appointees with business or high-level political experience and an interest in Africa as ambassadors for the African countries where the United States has significant strategic interests.

Review the State Department’s recruitment, placement, training, and support for low- to mid-level foreign service officers to Africa. Diplomats serving in Africa should be rewarded, not penalized, for such service. Commercial training and support for those foreign service officers should be enhanced and updated regularly

Deepen the U.S. Department of Commerce’s engagement across Africa at all levels. This should include more engagement in sectors such as strategic minerals and with the U.S. business community outside of the Beltway, especially with the vibrant African diaspora.

Chapter 11—How the United States Can Compete With China for African Hearts and Minds, by Christian-Géraud Neema

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could open a new era of U.S.-Africa relations because he campaigned on an ambitious domestic and foreign policy agenda. The administration’s policy toward the continent will take place in a moment of renewed partnership between China and African nations. The September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing revealed China’s long-term engagement and strategy toward the continent. The regularity of FOCAC over the past twenty years reveals the consistency and commitment with which China treats its relations with Africa.

The new administration’s approach to Africa should bring reassurance, consistency, and a forward-looking world vision. In this vein, it would be helpful for the new administration to avoid the debunked narrative of Chinese debt traps, which ultimately undermines the credibility of American strategy in Africa, with the following steps:

Reassurance: Beyond the competition with China, the official narrative of the new administration should communicate that the United States is engaging with African countries for both parties’ mutual benefits. Such reassurance can be provided with regularity and consistency of the U.S.-Africa Leadership Summit.

Consistency and Results: A competitive approach to engaging with Africa will have to be bold, with promises to deliver concrete results for the continent. Keeping the Lobito Corridor project alive to prove America’s consistency in Africa and encourage its private sector to invest in a continent often perceived as too risky for Western investments.

A Positive Vision for the Future: The administration may take a series of moves to signal its intention to respond to growing calls for reforming the international system. Opening and engaging in an institutional dialogue with the African Union on this front would be a step in the right direction.

Chapter 12—Bolstering U.S. Strategic Partnerships With Africa Through High-Level Diplomacy, by Ramsey C. Day

High-level diplomatic engagement will be critical in establishing trust, clearly articulating the vision and intent of a modernized relationship, and promoting strategic dialogue between the United States and African nations.

As the new administration considers its agenda, three messaging priorities should guide its approach to Africa. First, define the goal of transitioning the relationship from aid-centric to a robust and diversified economic partnership as a top priority. Second, clearly communicate to all African nations that their respective level of commitment to modernizing their relationship with the United States will determine the level of American diplomatic engagement and development assistance. Third, the administration should emphasize its desire to help end conflicts, particularly in Sudan.

The Trump administration should pursue several high-level diplomatic actions to reinforce its messaging to African leaders:

Host a U.S.-Africa business summit within the first two years of the administration on par with the 2014 and 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summits but framed in a markedly different manner.

Plan a presidential visit to Africa in the first year of the administration to set a positive tone for U.S.-Africa relations and acknowledge Africa’s emergence on the global stage.

Assign a high-profile digital transformation envoy to be housed in the National Economic Council at the White House to enable the administration to prioritize technological innovation and digital infrastructure in Africa and elsewhere.

Emphasize security cooperation with two critical priorities promoting energy accessibility and security and ending the Sudan civil war.