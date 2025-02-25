event

Russia’s War on Ukraine Three Years On

Tue. February 25th, 202510:15 AM - 11:15 AM (EST)
Live Online

Three years into Russia’s war against Ukraine, two undeniable realities appear to mark its future. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes time is on his side, and ongoing political changes in Washington are stirring worries that Ukraine can no longer count on sustained levels of military, economic and political assistance.  The Kremlin is not deviating from its ultimate goal of making Ukraine unlivable and non-viable while restoring it to Russia’s sphere of influence. Ukrainian Volodymyr President Zelensky, on the other hand, is facing acute manpower shortages and continued military setbacks.  

As we enter 2025, what does the battlefield picture tell us? How will the advent of the Trump Administration impact America’s support for Ukraine? Can Europe fill the gap should America falter? The Trump Administration has begun preliminary talks with Russia about a Putin-Trump summit. What are the prospects for a negotiated settlement to pause or end the war?  

Join Aaron David Miller as he engages in conversation with Carnegie analysts and scholars Michael Kofman, Alexandra  Prokopenko, Eric Ciaramella and Andrew S. Weiss to discuss these and other issues in the latest episode of Carnegie Connects.  

Michael Kofman

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Michael Kofman is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on the Russian military, Ukrainian armed forces, and Eurasian security issues.

Alexandra Prokopenko

Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexandra Prokopenko is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Eric Ciaramella

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Eric Ciaramella is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work focuses on Ukraine and Russia.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.