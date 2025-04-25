Solar panels in a field

Carbon to Clean Tracker: Repurposing Fossil Fuel Power Stations into Clean Energy Hubs

The Carbon to Clean Tracker catalogs where and how fossil fuel power stations are being repurposed into clean alternatives.

A new global trend is emerging across power markets: legacy fossil-fired power plants are being repurposed into clean energy hubs. Some are being replaced with renewables or technologies to balance the grid while others use alternative fuels. These so-called brownfield sites are also being considered for new manufacturing facilities as well as locations to deploy breakthrough clean energy solutions like long-duration batteries, small modular nuclear reactors, and more.

While these projects come with their own trade-offs, they offer an innovative and creative avenue for how the world could more nimbly retire and convert its carbon powered fleet to clean alternatives. This tracker sets the stage to explore the economic, social, environmental, and technological advantages—as well as challenges—to repowering with clean energy. Taking stock of this information helps illustrate where these developments might fall short and what future policies or technologies could allow them to thrive.

Please reach out climate@ceip.org with questions or feedback on this tracker.

