Carbon to Clean Tracker: Repurposing Fossil Fuel Power Stations into Clean Energy Hubs
The Carbon to Clean Tracker catalogs where and how fossil fuel power stations are being repurposed into clean alternatives.
A new global trend is emerging across power markets: legacy fossil-fired power plants are being repurposed into clean energy hubs. Some are being replaced with renewables or technologies to balance the grid while others use alternative fuels. These so-called brownfield sites are also being considered for new manufacturing facilities as well as locations to deploy breakthrough clean energy solutions like long-duration batteries, small modular nuclear reactors, and more.