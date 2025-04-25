Carbon to Clean Tracker: Repurposing Fossil Fuel Power Stations into Clean Energy Hubs

While these projects come with their own trade-offs, they offer an innovative and creative avenue for how the world could more nimbly retire and convert its carbon powered fleet to clean alternatives. This tracker sets the stage to explore the economic, social, environmental, and technological advantages—as well as challenges—to repowering with clean energy. Taking stock of this information helps illustrate where these developments might fall short and what future policies or technologies could allow them to thrive.

Please reach out climate@ceip.org with questions or feedback on this tracker.