Joanna Pritchett was a visiting scholar and detailee from the Department of State. She has been in the Foreign Service since 2007, serving overseas most recently as the internal politics unit chief at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She has previously served as deputy chief of the political and economic section at the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul, Turkey, and at the U.S. Embassies in Berlin, Germany, and Baku, Azerbaijan. In Washington, she was a country officer for Germany and country officer for Ukraine. Prior to joining the Department in 2007, Pritchett worked in management consulting and at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.