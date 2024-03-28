Can Israel Win Its War With Hamas? A Conversation With Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Aaron David Miller sits down with Sanam Vakil and Charles Lister to discuss what the collapse of the Assad regime and the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham mean for Syria’s future governance, regional power dynamics, and U.S. policy.
Aaron David Miller sits down with former head of Shin Bet Ami Ayalon and former head of Mossad Efraim Halevy to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, Israeli military activity along the Syrian border, tensions with Iran, and uncertainty over U.S. policy as the Biden government transitions to the Trump administration.
Aaron David Miller sits down with former Israeli Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ehud Barak to discuss the ongoing conflicts between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran and their global implications.