October 7th Two Years On: An Assessment

Natan Sachs is the director of the Brookings Institution‘s Center for Middle East Policy in Washington, DC. He publishes widely on Middle Eastern affairs, Israel's foreign policy, and Israeli domestic politics, and he is a frequent media commentator on these issues. Sachs has taught at Georgetown University and was a Hewlett Fellow at Stanford University, a visiting fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, and a Fulbright Fellow in Indonesia. He holds a B.A. from the Amirim Honors Program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from Stanford University.