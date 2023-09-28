Podcast

The Ukrainian Counteroffensive: Implications for U.S. Policy

by Aaron David MillerDara Massicot, and Michael Kofman
Published on September 28, 2023

Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive has perhaps unfairly left some Western policy circles disappointed. Nonetheless, the war continues seemingly with no end in sight. What are the most realistic options for Kyiv to make headway against Russia? Has the Biden administration been too risk averse in its provision of military assistance, and what kind of advanced weapons systems supplied to Ukraine might make a significant difference on the battlefield? What have the past several months taught us about Ukranian and Russian strategy? And do the core tenets of Western strategy toward Russia’s war on Ukraine require rethinking?

Aaron David Miller hosts leading military analysts Dara Massicot, formerly of the RAND Corporation and soon to join Carnegie, and Carnegie’s own Michael Kofman for a discussion of these and other issues.

MilitarySecurityUkraine
