Podcast

Arc of Instability: How to Survive as an “In-Between” European State

by Alexander GabuevRosa Balfour, and Thomas de Waal
Published on July 4, 2024

Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Carnegie Europe's director Rosa Balfour and senior fellow Tom de Waal to discuss Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, and Serbia, which find themselves caught between Russia and the EU.

The war in Ukraine has left a group of “in-between” European countries more vulnerable and insecure than ever before. These countries—Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, and Serbia—find themselves in what we have termed an “arc of instability” between Russia and the European Union.

This episode introduces a new collaborative project between the Carnegie Europe and Carnegie Russia Eurasia centers. The opening paper of the project is available here: "Between Russia and the EU: Europe’s Arc of Instability"

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie Politika Podcast