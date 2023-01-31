What Next in Russia’s War Against Ukraine?

As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches, Ukraine is set to receive Western battle tanks, while Russia is believed to be planning a new offensive. What military developments can we expect to see in the next few months? What impact will the Western tanks have on Ukraine’s capabilities, and why has the West only agreed to supply them now? What do the changes in the military leadership mean for Russia’s campaign? And who is really dictating Russia’s aims and tactics in this war?

Listen or download: Simplecast | Subscribe: Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, RSS