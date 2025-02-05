China and Myanmar

What are China’s interests in Myanmar? In this episode, Dr. Ian Chong speaks with Dr. Moe Thuzar and Dr. Shona Loong on the role China is playing in the ongoing civil war in Myanmar. They also discuss how Beijing relates to the interested parties inside and outside of Myanmar, and the cyber crime industry that has significant implications on China-Myanmar relations.



Dr. Ian Chong is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie China, where he examines U.S.-China dynamics in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific. He is also an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.



Dr. Moe Thuzar is a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute where she coordinates the Myanmar Studies Program.



Dr. Shona Loong is a senior scientist in political geography at the University of Zurich, and associate fellow with the Southeast Asian Politics and Foreign Policy program at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.