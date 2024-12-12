Southeast Asia and Disinformation

What is the landscape of misinformation and disinformation in Southeast Asia, especially regarding the campaigns involving China? In this episode, Dr. Ian Chong hosts a conversation with Sutawan Chanprasert, founder of DigitalReach, and Ibrahim Suffian, director of Merdeka Center, on the disinformation campaigns observed in Southeast Asia, and how to address it.



Dr. Ian Chong is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie China, where he examines U.S.-China dynamics in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific. He is also an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.



Sutawan Chanprasert is a founder of the Bangkok-based organization DigitalReach, which explores the impact of technology on human rights in Southeast Asia.



Ibrahim Suffian is the director of Merdeka Center, a public opinion polling and political surveys organization in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.