Southeast Asia and the Belt and Road Initiative

by Chong Ja IanNgeow Chow Bing, and Muhammad Habib
Published on January 15, 2025

What role has China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) played in Southeast Asia so far? In this episode, Dr. Ian Chong holds an in-depth dialogue with Dr. Ngeow Chow Bing, another nonresident scholar at Carnegie China; and Muhammad Habib, a researcher at the Department of International Relations, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Indonesia. The three scholars discuss how the BRI has affected perceptions of China in Southeast Asia and the China-Southeast Asia relations. 

Dr. Ian Chong is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie China, where he examines U.S.-China dynamics in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific. He is also an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

Dr. Ngeow Chow Bing is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie China. He focuses on China’s relations with Southeast Asian countries.

Muhammad Habib is a researcher at the Department of International Relations, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Indonesia. His main research areas include international political economy, Indonesia-U.S. bilateral relations, and Indonesia-China bilateral relations.

 

 

 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

