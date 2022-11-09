Podcast

Can Europe and the United States Reimagine Democracy?

by Richard Youngs and Rachel Kleinfeld
Published on November 9, 2022

Extreme polarization, populism, and political violence are plaguing American democracy, while fragmentation and governance issues are challenging Europe’s. Such political turbulence not only raises questions about the health of democracy at home but also about how democracy support is coordinated abroad. 

Richard Youngs and Rachel Kleinfeld, senior fellows in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, analyze the state of democracy on both sides of the Atlantic and discuss ways to protect democracy around the world.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

