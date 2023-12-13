Podcast

Europe in the New Middle East

by Pierre Vimont and Amr Hamzawy
Published on December 13, 2023

The Israel-Hamas war has exposed Europe’s declining diplomatic clout in the Middle East, where Arab countries and the United States are taking the lead to find durable solutions for the region’s peace and security.

Pierre Vimont, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Amr Hamzawy, senior fellow and director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, take stock of Europe’s role in this troubled region and discuss the EU’s potential room for maneuver in the conflict.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

