Where the Transatlantic Response to Climate Change Falls Short

Russia’s war on Ukraine has spotlighted the interconnectedness of foreign and security policy, energy, and the environment. A deeper appreciation of the geopolitics of climate will shape not only EU-U.S. relations–as reflected in the recently unveiled Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and the Critical Materials Act in the EU–but also global affairs and events, including COP27.
Olivia Lazard, a fellow at Carnegie Europe, is joined by Noah Gordon, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the transatlantic approach to climate change, current blind spots in the race to net-zero, as well as their visions for the future.