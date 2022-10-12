Podcast

Where the Transatlantic Response to Climate Change Falls Short

by Olivia Lazard and Noah Gordon
Published on October 12, 2022

Russia’s war on Ukraine has spotlighted the interconnectedness of foreign and security policy, energy, and the environment. A deeper appreciation of the geopolitics of climate will shape not only EU-U.S. relations–as reflected in the recently unveiled Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and the Critical Materials Act in the EU–but also global affairs and events, including COP27.

Olivia Lazard, a fellow at Carnegie Europe, is joined by Noah Gordon, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the transatlantic approach to climate change, current blind spots in the race to net-zero, as well as their visions for the future. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Europe Inside Out

  • podcast
    Is Europe Ready for Trump 2.0?

    Rym Momtaz, Sophia Besch, and Christopher Shell discuss how Donald Trump’s victory might reshape transatlantic relations.

    • Rym Momtaz
  • podcast
    Can Georgia Stay on Its European Path?

    Thomas de Waal and Natalie Sabanadze discuss the stakes in Georgia’s forthcoming election and explore how the results could affect the country’s course toward EU membership.

  • podcast
    Can EU-UK Relations Be Reset?

    Peter Kellner and Kim Darroch explore the challenges and opportunities in resetting EU-UK relations under a new Labour government in Britain.

  • podcast
    Strategic Europe
    Has Europe Become More Strategic?

    In a special episode of Europe Inside Out, Rosa Balfour, Judy Dempsey, and Jan Techau shed light on the creation of Carnegie Europe’s “Strategic Europe” blog and assess Europe's changing role in the world.

  • podcast
    Is the Planet on the Ballot?

    Olivia Lazard and Rod Schoonover discuss how this year’s elections in the EU and the United States will shape global climate policies, stressing the urgent need for transformative action amid increasing planetary insecurity.