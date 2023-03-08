Podcast

Why Germany Broke Defense Taboos

by Judy Dempsey and Sophia Besch
Published on March 8, 2023

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Zeitenwende speech in February 2022 laid the groundwork for a transformation of Germany’s foreign and security policy. One year in, how much has Berlin’s positioning on Russia, energy, and defense changed?  

Judy Dempsey, a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, and Sophia Besch, a fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, sit down to unpack Germany’s traditional approach toward the military, current security and defense policies, and future relations with the United States, Russia, and China.  

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Europe Inside Out

  • podcast
    Can Georgia Stay on Its European Path?

    Thomas de Waal and Natalie Sabanadze discuss the stakes in Georgia’s forthcoming election and explore how the results could affect the country’s course toward EU membership.

  • podcast
    Can EU-UK Relations Be Reset?

    Peter Kellner and Kim Darroch explore the challenges and opportunities in resetting EU-UK relations under a new Labour government in Britain.

  • podcast
    Strategic Europe
    Has Europe Become More Strategic?

    In a special episode of Europe Inside Out, Rosa Balfour, Judy Dempsey, and Jan Techau shed light on the creation of Carnegie Europe’s “Strategic Europe” blog and assess Europe's changing role in the world.

  • podcast
    Is the Planet on the Ballot?

    Olivia Lazard and Rod Schoonover discuss how this year’s elections in the EU and the United States will shape global climate policies, stressing the urgent need for transformative action amid increasing planetary insecurity.

  • podcast
    Can the West Help Revive Global Democracy?

    Richard Youngs and Thomas Carothers discuss the future of the global democratic agenda and take stock of what Brussels and Washington can do to support it.