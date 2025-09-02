Podcast

Vajpayee and the Making of the Modern BJP

by Milan Vaishnav and Abhishek Choudhary
Published on September 2, 2025

Believer’s Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right’s Path to Power, 1977-2018 is the much anticipated second volume of author Abhishek Choudhary’s biography of former BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The book traces his life from his stint as external affairs minister in the short-lived Janata government to his death in 2018 following a period of prolonged illness.

The first volume of this biography, Vajpayee; The Ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, was widely acclaimed, winning the 2023 Tata Literature First Book Award in 2023. Abhishek Choudhary studied economics in Delhi and Chennai, followed by stints in development and journalism.

To discuss part two of this exceptional work, which Ram Guha calls the “finest biography of an Indian prime minister that I have ever read,” Abhishek joins Milan on the podcast this week. They discuss Vajpayee’s entry into the Sangh Parivar, his turbulent stint as foreign minister, and his core ideological beliefs. Plus, the two discuss Vajpayee’s unique partnership with L.K. Advani and his dealings with Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Episode notes:

1. “Vinay Sitapati on the Political History of the BJP Before Modi,” Grand Tamasha, December 16, 2020.

2. “Hindutva Politics in the Diaspora (with Edward Anderson),” Grand Tamasha, June 25, 2025.

3. “Savarkar, In His Own Words (with Janaki Bakhle),” Grand Tamasha, March 27, 2024.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

