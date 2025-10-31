Cybersecurity in Outer Space: A Growing Concern

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Tejas Bharadwaj is joined by P. J. Blount, an assistant professor of space law at Durham University. Together, they delve into the critical topic of cybersecurity in outer space, exploring the challenges and implications of protecting space-based assets amidst rising geopolitical tensions and technological advancements. Blount shares insights from his extensive research in international space law and cyberspace governance, highlighting the complexities of legal attribution and the evolving landscape of space security.

Episode Notes

The conversation explores how cybersecurity is integral to space operations, drawing parallels with traditional air defense strategies. Blount discusses the historical context of cybersecurity in space, the role of international law, and the challenges posed by non-state actors. He emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to cybersecurity that includes both space-based and terrestrial components, and the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges.

Blount warns of the increasing threats from cyber-attacks on space assets and the need for robust legal frameworks to ensure accountability and security. He calls for the development of comprehensive cybersecurity strategies that integrate space and cyberspace, ensuring resilience against a wide range of threats.

How can nations protect their space assets from cyber threats? What role does international law play in governing space cybersecurity? How should countries collaborate to enhance global space security?

Episode Contributors

P. J. Blount is assistant professor of space law at Durham University. He is also a visiting scholar at Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Previously, he served as a Lecturer in Law at Cardiff University, an adjunct professor for the LL.M. in the Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Luxembourg, an adjunct professor at Montclair State University, and a Visiting Scholar at the Beijing Institute of Technology School of Law.