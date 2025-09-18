India’s Air Defense After Operation Sindoor: Lessons and the Road Ahead

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Dinakar Peri is joined by Air Marshal (Retd.) Diptendu Choudhury, former Commandant of the National Defence College. Together, they unpack the evolution of India’s multilayered air defense network, tracing their journey from limited radar coverage in the 1960s to today’s multilayered, integrated network capable of projecting power into adversarial airspace.



The discussion highlights how offensive and defensive air power work in tandem, lessons from Operation Sindoor, the growing challenges posed by drones, missiles, and cost-effectiveness, and the future direction of India’s strategy in the face of China–Pakistan cooperation.

Episode Notes

India’s air defense has transformed from sparse radars in the 1960s to a multilayered network anchored by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), linking radars, interceptors, and layered missile systems into a cohesive shield. Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury underscores how decades of preparation, constant operational readiness, and the stress test of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the value of Army–Air Force integration and cost-effective counters to drones and missiles. He emphasizes that air defence is no longer just about protection—it is about extending reach into adversary airspace and enabling India’s offensive air power to operate with confidence.

Looking ahead, Choudhury warns that the deepening China–Pakistan partnership, the economics of interception, and production scalability will shape India’s strategic calculus. He calls for IACCS to evolve into an Integrated Aerospace Command and Control System, expanding beyond airspace into near-space and space-based surveillance to achieve full-spectrum aerospace domain awareness. Building resilient, cyber-secure, and future-ready defences, he argues, is essential to preserving India’s edge against threats ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.