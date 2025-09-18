Podcast

India’s Air Defense After Operation Sindoor: Lessons and the Road Ahead

by Dinakar Peri and Diptendu Choudhury
Published on September 18, 2025

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Dinakar Peri is joined by Air Marshal (Retd.) Diptendu Choudhury, former Commandant of the National Defence College. Together, they unpack the evolution of India’s multilayered air defense network, tracing their journey from limited radar coverage in the 1960s to today’s multilayered, integrated network capable of projecting power into adversarial airspace.

The discussion highlights how offensive and defensive air power work in tandem, lessons from Operation Sindoor, the growing challenges posed by drones, missiles, and cost-effectiveness, and the future direction of India’s strategy in the face of China–Pakistan cooperation.

Episode Notes

India’s air defense has transformed from sparse radars in the 1960s to a multilayered network anchored by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), linking radars, interceptors, and layered missile systems into a cohesive shield. Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury underscores how decades of preparation, constant operational readiness, and the stress test of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the value of Army–Air Force integration and cost-effective counters to drones and missiles. He emphasizes that air defence is no longer just about protection—it is about extending reach into adversary airspace and enabling India’s offensive air power to operate with confidence.

Looking ahead, Choudhury warns that the deepening China–Pakistan partnership, the economics of interception, and production scalability will shape India’s strategic calculus. He calls for IACCS to evolve into an Integrated Aerospace Command and Control System, expanding beyond airspace into near-space and space-based surveillance to achieve full-spectrum aerospace domain awareness. Building resilient, cyber-secure, and future-ready defences, he argues, is essential to preserving India’s edge against threats ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.

How can India balance cost-effective counters against drones with the need for high-end missile defenses? What does China–Pakistan military cooperation mean for India’s future two-front strategy? How should India integrate space-based systems into its air defence to achieve true aerospace domain awareness?

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India

  • podcast
    Military AI and Autonomous Weapons: Gender, Ethics, and Governance

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Charukeshi Bhatt is joined by Shimona Mohan, associate researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR). Together, they unpack the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence in the military domain, with a special focus on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS).

  • podcast
    Beyond Superintelligence: A Realist's Guide to AI

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Nidhi Singh is joined by Sayash Kapoor, co-author of AI Snake Oil, to unpack the myths, misconceptions, and exaggerated expectations around artificial intelligence. Kapoor challenges the dominant narratives of both utopian and dystopian AI futures and advocates instead for a more grounded perspective, viewing AI as a “normal technology,” akin to electricity or the internet, whose impact will unfold gradually over decades.

  • podcast
    Navigating the Open v. Closed Source AI Debate with Kailash Nadh

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Shruti Mittal is joined by Kailash Nadh, chief technology officer of Zerodha and co-founder of FOSS United, to provide a technologist’s perspective on one of the most consequential debates shaping the future of artificial intelligence: the open versus closed source AI debate. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving AI landscape, this conversation examines risks, rewards, and the strategic implications of open-source AI for India.

  • podcast
    Interpreting China: From the LAC to Taiwan – Mapping China’s Assertiveness

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Saheb Singh Chadha is joined by Aadil Brar, reporter at TaiwanPlus News and contributor to Views from Taipei, to examine China’s evolving strategy across its contested borders. What connects China’s actions across these frontiers? How is it creating a new military normal around Taiwan? And has its assertiveness resulted in negative consequences for itself?