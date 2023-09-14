Emmanuel Lenain on the India-France Strategic Partnership and G20

EPISODE SUMMARY
In this episode, Emmanuel Lenain joins Anirudh Suri to discuss India-France relations. What are the recent economic, military, and geopolitical developments involved in this relationship? What were some of the major accomplishments from the French premier’s India visit and PM Modi’s visit during the Bastille Day celebrations? What are the challenges involved in taking this relationship to the next level?
EPISODE NOTES
Even though India and France have had a strategic partnership for twenty-five years now, the bilateral relationship between these countries has received substantial impetus recently. The relationship spans common interests in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific, a robust military and defense partnership, cooperation in high-tech areas such as space and nuclear, and, of course, a growing economic and trade relationship.
What lessons can both countries offer each other? And what are some of the commonalities and differences in the French and Indian approaches to global governance and global challenges such as climate change in a multipolar world? What are the challenges in taking this relationship to the next level?