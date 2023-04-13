Philipp Ackermann on India and Germany's Strategic Partnership

EPISODE SUMMARY

EPISODE NOTES

The relationship between India and Germany doesn’t receive as much attention as it deserves. In recent years, however, the bilateral partnership has received a big impetus, both economically and geopolitically. India and Germany have had a strategic partnership since 2001, but have recently also embarked on a Green Strategic Partnership for green and sustainable development. What is that about? Where does this relationship stand currently? What are the challenges in taking this relationship to the next level? What are the economic, military and geopolitical drivers of this relationship? And what can India learn from how Germany has become an economic and industrial superpower? What can Germany learn from India’s own dynamic startup ecosystem? And finally, how can the two countries cooperate on major global challenges such as climate?