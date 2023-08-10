Suresh Narayanan on the Role of the Private Sector in Climate Change

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Suresh Narayanan joins Anirudh Suri to discuss the role of the private sector in climate change. What can the private sector contribute beyond just committing to net-zero timelines? What role will science, R&D, and technological innovations by private sector corporations play in our climate transition? How are companies planning out their own net-zero journeys, and what are the key obstacles and risks they encounter as they embark on this process?

EPISODE NOTES

The role of the private sector in facilitating the climate transition journey of our world has been much talked about recently. While many corporations, including those in the fossil fuel sectors, have started drafting out their own journeys to “net zero,” Ajay Banga, the newly appointed president of the World Bank, has also emphasized the need for active private sector finance in the climate transition. There is a growing realization that governments alone cannot do all that is needed to prevent the worst-case scenarios that the world is increasingly faced with. And yet, the full scope of how the private sector can actually expedite this once-in-an-era transition has not been explored enough.