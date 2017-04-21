Amr Hamzawy on New Activism in Egyptian Politics

Egypt is going through an unprecedented period in its history. In the space of a few years, the most populous country in the Arab world witnessed huge street demonstrations, the overthrow of longtime president Hosni Mubarak, the election of the Muslim Brotherhood, a military coup, and the arrival on the scene of General Sisi, Egypt’s current ruler. Sisi’s presidency has been marked by the mass detention of activists and a crackdown on civil society. Carnegie Senior Associate Amr Hamzawy spoke to Tom Carver about the new forms of activism that are starting to emerge in the country and the regional and security pressures Sisi is facing.

Amr Hamzawy is a former member of the People’s Assembly after being elected in the first Parliamentary elections in Egypt after the January 25, 2011 revolution. He is also a former member of the Egyptian National Council for Human Rights. Hamzawy contributes a weekly op-ed to the Egyptian independent newspaper Shorouk.