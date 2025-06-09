Why We All Need to Care About Nukes Again

The world is entering a new nuclear age—one defined by proliferating arsenals, eroding arms control, and rising geopolitical tensions. In this episode, Isaac Kardon sits down with international security expert and Stanton Senior Fellow Ankit Panda to discuss the return of nuclear weapons to the center of global strategy. As Russia issues nuclear threats, China and North Korea expand their capabilities, and emerging technologies like AI reshape the battlefield, the risks of confrontation are growing. Can new approaches to stability and deterrence pull us back from the brink? Learn more in this week's episode of The World Unpacked.