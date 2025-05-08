Podcast

Outposts of Influence: Great Power Competition and Overseas Military Bases

by Isaac B. KardonAndrew Yeo, and Ashley J. Tellis
Published on May 8, 2025

In this episode of The World Unpacked, Isaac B. Kardon sits down with Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Andrew Yeo, Senior Fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair at the Brookings Institution. They explore how the role of overseas bases has changed over time and how the U.S., China, and Russia—among other countries—use them to project power today. Despite advances in technology and long-range weapons, bases remain key to grand strategy, political influence, and sustained military reach.

Notes:

  1. Andrew Yeo and Isaac Kardon, Great Power Competition and Overseas Bases: Chinese, Russian, and American Force Posture in the Twenty-First Century. Lanham: Rowman and Littlefield, 2024.
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from The World Unpacked