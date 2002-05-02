Summit with Substance: Creating Payoffs in an Unequal Partnership

Source: Carnegie

The foundation for a genuine long-term partnership between the United States and Russia is far stronger today than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Strong U.S. Russian relations are essential both for Russia to achieve its goals of economic modernization and integration with the west and for the united States to achieve many of its key foreign and security goals.

The heightened sense of urgency after 9/11 of the dangers of terrorists possibly acquiring weapons of mass destruction makes cooperation with Russia more important than ever. Presidents Bush and Putin must take advantage of the critical opportunities at their upcoming meeting in Russia to reach key agreements, remove major irritants in U.S.-Russian relations, and initiate a new partnership less burdened by Cold War legacies.

Click on the link above for full text of this Policy Brief.

A limited number of print copies are also available.

Request a copy

About the Author

Andrew Kuchins is director of the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment. He conducts research and writes widely on Russian foreign and security policy and is the editor of Russia after the Fall (forthcoming September 2002, Carnegie Endowment).

Before coming to the Endowment, Mr. Kuchins served from 1997 to 2000 as associate director of of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. From 1993 to 1997 he was a senior program officer at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation where he developed and managed a grant-making program to support scientists and researchers in the former Soviet Union. From 1989 to 1993 he was executive director of the Berkeley-Stanford Program on Soviet and Post-Soviet Studies.