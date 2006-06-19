Libya: Development Prospects and Challenges

Source: World Bank Panel Discussion on Libya

Michele Dunne, editor of the Arab Reform Bulletin, participated in a June 19 World Bank panel discussion on Libya. She noted how the actual Libyan power structure exists separate and differs from the documented government structure. Dunne reported that the low-level People’s Congress actually represents very little participation or power, and explained how the current system is too unwieldy and complicated to promote individual empowerment and accountability and that the real power of the Libyan government still rests with Omar Khadafi and a small circle of allies.



Click here to watch video of the panel discussion.