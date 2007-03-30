Egyptian Referendum

Source: Radio Broadcast

A referendum in Egypt this week approved controversial changes to the country's constitution. Among other things, the changes will mean Egypt's largest opposition movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, cannot set up a political party. The authorities have been orchestrating a big campaign against the Brotherhood in recent months, arresting its members and trying to cut off its financial backing. Louise Hidalgo asks: Why now? And what will this mean for the Arab world's oldest Islamist movement?

