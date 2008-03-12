Nuclear Power in a Warming World: Solution or Illusion?

Nuclear energy cannot make a real difference to global climate change. To do so would require a tripling of capacity — building 25 reactors per year to 2050 — a rate of expansion that can't be met by the current infrastructure. As it is, nuclear energy, hampered by a moribund supply chain, will have to grow rapidly to maintain its current market share as demand for electricity doubles by 2030. That was the conclusion of testimony by Sharon Squassoni to the House Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming.