REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

commentary

Lebanon and the Middle East Peace Process: Teleconference with Carnegie Experts

Carnegie Middle East experts provide a briefing on the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East Peace Process.

by Nathan J. BrownAmr HamzawyMarina Ottaway, and Paul Salem
published by
May 16
 on May 20, 2008

Source: May 16

President Bush traveled to the Middle East to celebrate Israel’s 60th anniversary. During his trip, Carnegie Middle East experts provided a briefing on the situation in Lebanon and the status of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process. 
Political ReformForeign PolicyMiddle EastIsraelEgyptLebanon
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie