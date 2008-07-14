Iran's Missile Threats

Source: PRI's The World

Iran's recent missile tests have been met with increased economic sanctions on Iran by the United States. But some American exports to Iran have increased, including some popular consumer goods. Carnegie's Karim Sadjapour discusses this with The World's Alex Gallafent, "I don't think it's either a contradiction or it's embarrassing. I think to the credit of the Bush administration, they've said this all along: that U.S. sanctions toward Iran are not intended to harm the Iranian population, they are intended for the Iranian government. So, if there's an increase in U.S. products to Iran and Iranian citizens are consuming more American consumer goods, that's a good thing."

