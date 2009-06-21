GOP Lawmakers Press Obama to Take Tougher Stance on Iran

Source: Fox News

Though the White House released a written statement Saturday in which President Obama used his strongest language to date to condemn what he called a "violent and unjust" government crackdown on protesters, critics say he needs to show more leadership on the issue. Karim Sadjadpour argues, however, that the administration's response has been well-calibrated, "The historical analogy which concerns me... is Iraq in 1991 when George Bush senior encouraged Iraqis to rise up. Saddam slaughtered them, and then the rest of the world didn’t criticize Saddam for the slaughter but they criticized George Bush for encouraging Iraqis to speak out. So I think this regime is looking for the United States to step into this trap so they have the license to slaughter the Iranian people and accuse them, you know, of being American."